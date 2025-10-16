XCF Global Inc [SAFX] moved up 1.72: Why It’s Important

XCF Global Inc [NASDAQ: SAFX] price surged by 1.72 percent to reach at $0.02.

A sum of 237440 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 667.60K shares. XCF Global Inc shares reached a high of $1.2 and dropped to a low of $1.15 until finishing in the latest session at $1.18.

Guru’s Opinion on XCF Global Inc [SAFX]:

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

SAFX Stock Performance Analysis:

XCF Global Inc [SAFX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.28. With this latest performance, SAFX shares dropped by -7.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.45% in the past year of trading.

XCF Global Inc (SAFX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for XCF Global Inc. ( SAFX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -34.71%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -21.32%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, XCF Global Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -102.06%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

XCF Global Inc (SAFX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on XCF Global Inc’s (SAFX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.29%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

XCF Global Inc (SAFX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, XCF Global Inc. (SAFX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1400000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.00% and a Quick Ratio of 0.00%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

XCF Global Inc [SAFX] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $2.03%, or 2.05%% of SAFX stock, in the hands of institutional investors.

