Williams Cos Inc [WMB] gain 26.35% so far this year. What now?

Williams Cos Inc [NYSE: WMB] price surged by 2.28 percent to reach at $1.42.

A sum of 5827539 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.61M shares. Williams Cos Inc shares reached a high of $64.28 and dropped to a low of $62.54 until finishing in the latest session at $63.78.

The one-year WMB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.38. The average equity rating for WMB stock is currently 1.88, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Williams Cos Inc [WMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMB shares is $68.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMB stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Williams Cos Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2025, representing the official price target for Williams Cos Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while CIBC analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on WMB stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMB in the course of the last twelve months was 43.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.48.

WMB Stock Performance Analysis:

Williams Cos Inc [WMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44. With this latest performance, WMB shares gained by 10.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.85% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Williams Cos Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Williams Cos Inc [WMB] shares currently have an operating margin of 30.30% and a Gross Margin at 39.08%. Williams Cos Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 21.40%.

Williams Cos Inc (WMB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Williams Cos Inc. ( WMB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 19.64%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.48%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Williams Cos Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.38%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Williams Cos Inc (WMB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Williams Cos Inc’s (WMB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.30%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Williams Cos Inc. (WMB) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $416881.11 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.54% and a Quick Ratio of 0.48%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

WMB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Williams Cos Inc posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Williams Cos Inc go to 12.86%.

Williams Cos Inc [WMB] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $88.41%, or 88.82%% of WMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 128.7 million shares, which is approximately 10.5543%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 106.02 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.51 billion in WMB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$3.38 billion in WMB stock with ownership which is approximately 6.5175%.