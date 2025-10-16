why Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.00

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: XERS] closed the trading session at $9.27 on 2025-10-15. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.13, while the highest price level was $9.29.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 218.56 percent and weekly performance of 13.05 percent. The stock has been moved at 111.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 77.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, XERS reached to a volume of 5677315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XERS shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XERS stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on XERS stock.

XERS stock trade performance evaluation

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.05. With this latest performance, XERS shares gained by 24.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 173.45% in the past year of trading.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.99% and a Gross Margin at 77.83%. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.01%.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$81218.27 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.95% and a Quick Ratio of 1.24%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XERS.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $57.26%, or 59.67%% of XERS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XERS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10.33 million shares, which is approximately 6.9649%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7.66 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$17.23 million in XERS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$11.51 million in XERS stock with ownership which is approximately 3.4469%.