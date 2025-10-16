why Truecar Inc [TRUE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.38

Truecar Inc [NASDAQ: TRUE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 62.16% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 50.00%.

Over the last 12 months, TRUE stock dropped by -35.66%. The one-year Truecar Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.84. The average equity rating for TRUE stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $212.25 million, with 88.42 million shares outstanding and 67.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 391.49K shares, TRUE stock reached a trading volume of 7401519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Truecar Inc [TRUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRUE shares is $2.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Truecar Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2025, representing the official price target for Truecar Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

TRUE Stock Performance Analysis:

Truecar Inc [TRUE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.00. With this latest performance, TRUE shares gained by 5.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.66% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Truecar Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truecar Inc [TRUE] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.45% and a Gross Margin at 71.41%. Truecar Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.95%.

Truecar Inc (TRUE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Truecar Inc. ( TRUE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -23.53%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -18.24%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Truecar Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -25.99%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Truecar Inc (TRUE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Truecar Inc’s (TRUE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.10%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Truecar Inc. (TRUE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$84597.7 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.51% and a Quick Ratio of 4.51%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

TRUE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Truecar Inc posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truecar Inc go to 62.49%.

Truecar Inc [TRUE] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $75.07%, or 82.67%% of TRUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRUE stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 17.77 million shares, which is approximately 19.4733%. CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, holding 8.76 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$27.41 million in TRUE stocks shares; and CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, currently with $$24.92 million in TRUE stock with ownership which is approximately 8.7273%.