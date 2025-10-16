why Tractor Supply Co [TSCO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $62.86

Tractor Supply Co [NASDAQ: TSCO] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $56.58 during the day while it closed the day at $55.81.

Tractor Supply Co stock has also gained 3.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TSCO stock has declined by -1.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.43% and lost -8.02% year-on date.

The market cap for TSCO stock reached $29.58 billion, with 529.99 million shares outstanding and 528.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, TSCO reached a trading volume of 6604692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tractor Supply Co [TSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSCO shares is $62.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Tractor Supply Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2025, representing the official price target for Tractor Supply Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $70, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on TSCO stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 36.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.16.

TSCO stock trade performance evaluation

Tractor Supply Co [TSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.51. With this latest performance, TSCO shares dropped by -5.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.18% in the past year of trading.

Tractor Supply Co [TSCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tractor Supply Co [TSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of 9.70% and a Gross Margin at 33.27%. Tractor Supply Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 7.18%.

Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Tractor Supply Co. ( TSCO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 45.34%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 10.69%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Tractor Supply Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 14.24%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Tractor Supply Co’s (TSCO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.23%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $20961.54 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.28% and a Quick Ratio of 0.16%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tractor Supply Co [TSCO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tractor Supply Co posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tractor Supply Co go to 8.35%.

Tractor Supply Co [TSCO]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $99.41%, or 99.66%% of TSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12.91 million shares, which is approximately 2.3967%. MORGAN STANLEY, holding 1.99 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$536.44 million in TSCO stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $$2.54 billion in TSCO stock with ownership which is approximately 1.7492%.