why Synchrony Financial [SYF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $83.04

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] price plunged by -0.71 percent to reach at -$0.52.

A sum of 5698858 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.33M shares. Synchrony Financial shares reached a high of $75.035 and dropped to a low of $70.69 until finishing in the latest session at $72.32.

The one-year SYF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.91. The average equity rating for SYF stock is currently 1.88, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $83.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Rothschild & Co Redburn analysts kept a Neutral rating on SYF stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 43.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.48.

SYF Stock Performance Analysis:

Synchrony Financial [SYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.90. With this latest performance, SYF shares dropped by -2.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.26% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Synchrony Financial Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of 28.31% and a Gross Margin at 82.01%. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 18.12%.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Synchrony Financial. ( SYF), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 21.52%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.01%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Synchrony Financial’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 11.09%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.85%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Synchrony Financial. (SYF) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $174500.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.90% and a Quick Ratio of 2.48%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

SYF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synchrony Financial posted 1.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to 16.51%.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $105.30%, or 105.62%% of SYF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50.27 million shares, which is approximately 12.5888%. CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 43.62 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.06 billion in SYF stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $$1.69 billion in SYF stock with ownership which is approximately 8.9683%.