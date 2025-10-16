why Sana Biotechnology Inc [SANA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.14

Sana Biotechnology Inc [NASDAQ: SANA] surged by $1.47 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $6.55 during the day while it closed the day at $5.92.

Sana Biotechnology Inc stock has also gained 30.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SANA stock has inclined by 33.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 248.24% and gained 48.37% year-on date.

The market cap for SANA stock reached $1.53 billion, with 230.51 million shares outstanding and 145.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, SANA reached a trading volume of 35794808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sana Biotechnology Inc [SANA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SANA shares is $8.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SANA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Sana Biotechnology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 03, 2025, representing the official price target for Sana Biotechnology Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Citizens JMP analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on SANA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

SANA stock trade performance evaluation

Sana Biotechnology Inc [SANA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.68. With this latest performance, SANA shares gained by 90.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 248.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 263.19% in the past year of trading.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Sana Biotechnology Inc. ( SANA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -109.12%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -51.45%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Sana Biotechnology Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -129.85%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Sana Biotechnology Inc’s (SANA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.70%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1299896.91 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.47% and a Quick Ratio of 2.47%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sana Biotechnology Inc [SANA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sana Biotechnology Inc posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SANA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sana Biotechnology Inc go to 14.57%.

Sana Biotechnology Inc [SANA]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $78.04%, or 84.38%% of SANA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SANA stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 27.17 million shares, which is approximately 11.5894%. FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC., holding 25.0 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$136.51 million in SANA stocks shares; and FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC., currently with $$70.32 million in SANA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.4934%.