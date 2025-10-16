why Prologis Inc [PLD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $122.05

Prologis Inc [NYSE: PLD] surged by $7.31 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $123.28 during the day while it closed the day at $122.76.

Prologis Inc stock has also gained 5.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLD stock has inclined by 15.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.65% and gained 2.10% year-on date.

The market cap for PLD stock reached $116.76 billion, with 928.66 million shares outstanding and 926.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, PLD reached a trading volume of 7644164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Prologis Inc [PLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $122.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Prologis Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2025, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $118, while Mizuho analysts kept a Outperform rating on PLD stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 27.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.35.

PLD stock trade performance evaluation

Prologis Inc [PLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.84. With this latest performance, PLD shares gained by 7.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.14% in the past year of trading.

Prologis Inc [PLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of 41.78% and a Gross Margin at 45.19%. Prologis Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 36.64%.

Prologis Inc (PLD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Prologis Inc. ( PLD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 6.50%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.30%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Prologis Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.73%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Prologis Inc (PLD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Prologis Inc’s (PLD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.67%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Prologis Inc (PLD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Prologis Inc. (PLD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $1183869.77 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.35% and a Quick Ratio of 0.35%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Prologis Inc [PLD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Prologis Inc posted 1.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.69. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc go to -5.65%.

Prologis Inc [PLD]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $97.17%, or 97.44%% of PLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120.84 million shares, which is approximately 13.0461%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 94.54 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$10.62 billion in PLD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$6.36 billion in PLD stock with ownership which is approximately 6.1154%.