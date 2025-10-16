why Precigen Inc [PGEN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.25

Precigen Inc [NASDAQ: PGEN] traded at a high on 2025-10-15, posting a 10.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.53.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5622626 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Precigen Inc stands at 7.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.32%.

The market cap for PGEN stock reached $1.05 billion, with 297.85 million shares outstanding and 122.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.88M shares, PGEN reached a trading volume of 5622626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Precigen Inc [PGEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGEN shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Precigen Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2024, representing the official price target for Precigen Inc stock.

How has PGEN stock performed recently?

Precigen Inc [PGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.63. With this latest performance, PGEN shares dropped by -9.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 145.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 215.18% in the past year of trading.

Precigen Inc [PGEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Precigen Inc [PGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2176.31% and a Gross Margin at -30.02%. Precigen Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2868.66%.

Precigen Inc (PGEN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Precigen Inc (PGEN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Precigen Inc. (PGEN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$870629.37 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.71% and a Quick Ratio of 2.71%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Precigen Inc [PGEN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Precigen Inc posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGEN.

Insider trade positions for Precigen Inc [PGEN]

There are presently around $60.40%, or 70.01% of PGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGEN stocks are: PATIENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 18.17 million shares, which is approximately 7.20%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 10.25 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.19 million in PGEN stocks shares.