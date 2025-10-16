why Nano Nuclear Energy Inc [NNE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $45.00

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc [NASDAQ: NNE] slipped around -1.66 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $52.72 at the close of the session, down -3.05%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, NNE reached a trading volume of 7838351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nano Nuclear Energy Inc [NNE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNE shares is $45.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNE stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Nano Nuclear Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2025, representing the official price target for Nano Nuclear Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on NNE stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.05.

How has NNE stock performed recently?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc [NNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.07. With this latest performance, NNE shares gained by 45.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 138.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.77% in the past year of trading.

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NNE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. ( NNE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -28.84%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -27.83%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Nano Nuclear Energy Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -15.09%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NNE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Nano Nuclear Energy Inc’s (NNE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NNE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$6902000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 73.00% and a Quick Ratio of 73.00%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Nano Nuclear Energy Inc [NNE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nano Nuclear Energy Inc posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.08. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NNE.

Insider trade positions for Nano Nuclear Energy Inc [NNE]

There are presently around $25.05%, or 31.83%% of NNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNE stocks are: CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI with ownership of 86000.0 shares, which is approximately 0.3132%. SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC, holding 39461.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.92 million in NNE stocks shares; and SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC, currently with $$0.72 million in NNE stock with ownership which is approximately 0.1117%.