why Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.56

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] gained 1.50% or 0.32 points to close at $21.71 with a heavy trading volume of 5647555 shares.

It opened the trading session at $21.46, the shares rose to $21.817 and dropped to $21.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KIM points out that the company has recorded 7.00% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, KIM reached to a volume of 5647555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $24.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2025, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $25, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on KIM stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 20.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.15.

Trading performance analysis for KIM stock

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.97. With this latest performance, KIM shares dropped by -1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.34% in the past year of trading.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of 32.78% and a Gross Margin at 40.15%. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 26.41%.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Kimco Realty Corporation. ( KIM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 5.63%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.02%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Kimco Realty Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.97%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Kimco Realty Corporation’s (KIM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.79%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Kimco Realty Corporation. (KIM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $779804.74 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.15% and a Quick Ratio of 2.15%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kimco Realty Corporation posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimco Realty Corporation go to 13.79%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

There are presently around $96.53%, or 98.66%% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 110.32 million shares, which is approximately 16.4369%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 67.11 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.31 billion in KIM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$861.8 million in KIM stock with ownership which is approximately 6.598%.