why General Mills, Inc [GIS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $53.17

General Mills, Inc [NYSE: GIS] slipped around -0.84 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $47.74 at the close of the session, down -1.73%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, GIS reached a trading volume of 5532003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Mills, Inc [GIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $53.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for General Mills, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2025, representing the official price target for General Mills, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on GIS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 12.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has GIS stock performed recently?

General Mills, Inc [GIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.04. With this latest performance, GIS shares dropped by -3.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.14% in the past year of trading.

General Mills, Inc [GIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills, Inc [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of 16.60% and a Gross Margin at 34.47%. General Mills, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 15.19%.

General Mills, Inc (GIS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for General Mills, Inc. ( GIS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 30.98%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 8.98%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, General Mills, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 13.39%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

General Mills, Inc (GIS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on General Mills, Inc’s (GIS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.52%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, General Mills, Inc. (GIS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $88181.82 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.66% and a Quick Ratio of 0.40%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for General Mills, Inc [GIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills, Inc go to -1.43%.

Insider trade positions for General Mills, Inc [GIS]

There are presently around 86.47%, or 86.73% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67.38 million shares, which is approximately 11.90%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 54.94 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.48 billion in GIS stocks shares.