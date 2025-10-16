Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Surf Air Mobility Inc [SRFM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Surf Air Mobility Inc [NYSE: SRFM] closed the trading session at $5.43 on 2025-10-15. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.17, while the highest price level was $5.85.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 164.88 percent and weekly performance of -0.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 120.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, SRFM reached to a volume of 6203841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Surf Air Mobility Inc [SRFM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRFM shares is $7.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRFM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Surf Air Mobility Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $2.50 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2024, representing the official price target for Surf Air Mobility Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on SRFM stock.

SRFM stock trade performance evaluation

Surf Air Mobility Inc [SRFM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.37. With this latest performance, SRFM shares gained by 25.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.74% in the past year of trading.

Surf Air Mobility Inc [SRFM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Surf Air Mobility Inc [SRFM] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.78% and a Gross Margin at -3.72%. Surf Air Mobility Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.48%.

Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$81678.52 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.40% and a Quick Ratio of 0.40%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Surf Air Mobility Inc [SRFM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Surf Air Mobility Inc posted -0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.11. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRFM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Surf Air Mobility Inc go to 42.55%.

Surf Air Mobility Inc [SRFM]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $7.78%, or 9.65%% of SRFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors.