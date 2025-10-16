Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Kroger Co [KR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Kroger Co [NYSE: KR] loss -0.04% on the last trading session, reaching $69.1 price per share at the time.

Kroger Co represents 663.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $45.79 billion with the latest information. KR stock price has been found in the range of $68.72 to $69.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.09M shares, KR reached a trading volume of 6196608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kroger Co [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $77.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Roth Capital have made an estimate for Kroger Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2025, representing the official price target for Kroger Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on KR stock. On June 23, 2025, analysts increased their price target for KR shares from 73 to 82.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 20.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.54.

Trading performance analysis for KR stock

Kroger Co [KR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.44. With this latest performance, KR shares gained by 3.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.00% in the past year of trading.

Kroger Co [KR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kroger Co [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of 3.18% and a Gross Margin at 20.84%. Kroger Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.84%.

Kroger Co (KR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Kroger Co. ( KR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 24.83%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.15%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Kroger Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.21%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Kroger Co (KR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Kroger Co’s (KR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.71%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Kroger Co (KR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Kroger Co. (KR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $6625.92 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.95% and a Quick Ratio of 0.54%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Kroger Co [KR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kroger Co posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kroger Co go to 8.27%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Kroger Co [KR]

There are presently around $78.47%, or 85.65%% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81.23 million shares, which is approximately 11.2659%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 61.78 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.08 billion in KR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.5 billion in KR stock with ownership which is approximately 6.9348%.