Wall Street Analyst Initiated Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Roivant Sciences Ltd [NASDAQ: ROIV] closed the trading session at $16.99 on 2025-10-15. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.41, while the highest price level was $17.125.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.77 percent and weekly performance of 5.99 percent. The stock has been moved at 68.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 45.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.50M shares, ROIV reached to a volume of 9965684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROIV shares is $19.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROIV stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Roivant Sciences Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Roivant Sciences Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on ROIV stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.60.

ROIV stock trade performance evaluation

Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.99. With this latest performance, ROIV shares gained by 19.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.62% in the past year of trading.

Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -5104.73% and a Gross Margin at 96.33%. Roivant Sciences Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2111.79%.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Roivant Sciences Ltd. ( ROIV), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -15.84%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -13.44%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Roivant Sciences Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -11.06%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Roivant Sciences Ltd’s (ROIV) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.02%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$654173.33 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 40.54% and a Quick Ratio of 40.54%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Roivant Sciences Ltd posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROIV.

Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $76.82%, or 103.97%% of ROIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROIV stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 71.36 million shares, which is approximately 9.6983%. VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, holding 69.16 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$730.98 million in ROIV stocks shares; and VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, currently with $$705.23 million in ROIV stock with ownership which is approximately 9.0674%.