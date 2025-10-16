Wall Street Analyst Initiated Confluent Inc [CFLT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Confluent Inc [NASDAQ: CFLT] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $23.15 during the day while it closed the day at $22.76.

Confluent Inc stock has also gained 2.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CFLT stock has declined by -10.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.13% and gained 2.38% year-on date.

The market cap for CFLT stock reached $7.85 billion, with 291.06 million shares outstanding and 286.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.97M shares, CFLT reached a trading volume of 5530567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Confluent Inc [CFLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFLT shares is $25.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Confluent Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2025, representing the official price target for Confluent Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on CFLT stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFLT in the course of the last twelve months was 476.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.91.

CFLT stock trade performance evaluation

Confluent Inc [CFLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.06. With this latest performance, CFLT shares gained by 16.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.60% in the past year of trading.

Confluent Inc [CFLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Confluent Inc [CFLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.33% and a Gross Margin at 74.21%. Confluent Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.27%.

Confluent Inc (CFLT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Confluent Inc. ( CFLT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -32.18%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -11.66%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Confluent Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -14.42%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Confluent Inc (CFLT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Confluent Inc’s (CFLT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.04%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Confluent Inc (CFLT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Confluent Inc. (CFLT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$101869.28 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.91% and a Quick Ratio of 3.91%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Confluent Inc [CFLT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Confluent Inc posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Confluent Inc go to 28.85%.

Confluent Inc [CFLT]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $92.62%, or 94.12%% of CFLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFLT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31.11 million shares, which is approximately 9.7395%. JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 23.51 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$694.19 million in CFLT stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $$651.79 million in CFLT stock with ownership which is approximately 6.9102%.