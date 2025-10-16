Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Mondelez International Inc [MDLZ]. What else is Wall St. saying

Mondelez International Inc [NASDAQ: MDLZ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.76% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%.

Over the last 12 months, MDLZ stock rose by 3.23%. The one-year Mondelez International Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.03. The average equity rating for MDLZ stock is currently 1.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $79.78 billion, with 1.29 billion shares outstanding and 1.29 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.45M shares, MDLZ stock reached a trading volume of 5711447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mondelez International Inc [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $72.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2025, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $66 to $67, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on MDLZ stock. On July 31, 2025, analysts increased their price target for MDLZ shares from 74 to 77.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 27.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.39.

MDLZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Mondelez International Inc [MDLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares dropped by -1.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.23% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Mondelez International Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of 12.79% and a Gross Margin at 31.17%. Mondelez International Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 9.81%.

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Mondelez International Inc. ( MDLZ), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 13.51%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.05%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Mondelez International Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.10%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Mondelez International Inc’s (MDLZ) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.82%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $40444.44 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.64% and a Quick Ratio of 0.39%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

MDLZ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mondelez International Inc posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.14. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc go to 2.40%.

Mondelez International Inc [MDLZ] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 88.41%, or 88.60% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 130.77 million shares, which is approximately 9.7373%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 96.77 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.33 billion in MDLZ stocks shares.