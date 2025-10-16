VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET] Revenue clocked in at $1.25 billion, up 151.05% YTD: What’s Next?

VNET Group Inc ADR [NASDAQ: VNET] gained 4.47% on the last trading session, reaching $9.59 price per share at the time.

VNET Group Inc ADR represents 263.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.53 billion with the latest information. VNET stock price has been found in the range of $9.33 to $9.718.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.85M shares, VNET reached a trading volume of 6746497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNET shares is $14.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNET stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for VNET Group Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2024, representing the official price target for VNET Group Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3.90 to $2.70, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on VNET stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44.

VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.03. With this latest performance, VNET shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.32% in the past year of trading.

VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.16% and a Gross Margin at 23.16%. VNET Group Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 0.69%.

VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for VNET Group Inc ADR. ( VNET), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 1.02%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.18%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, VNET Group Inc ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 0.23%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on VNET Group Inc ADR’s (VNET) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 3.94%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, VNET Group Inc ADR. (VNET) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $3332.04 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.97% and a Quick Ratio of 0.97%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VNET Group Inc ADR posted 1.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.88. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNET Group Inc ADR go to 97.98%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]

There are presently around $50.25%, or 51.34%% of VNET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNET stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 16.05 million shares, which is approximately 6.1404%. BLACKSTONE INC., holding 10.4 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$21.84 million in VNET stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC., currently with $$11.74 million in VNET stock with ownership which is approximately 2.1443%.