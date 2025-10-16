Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX] is -46.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Viking Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: VKTX] gained 6.26% on the last trading session, reaching $35.12 price per share at the time.

Viking Therapeutics Inc represents 112.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.95 billion with the latest information. VKTX stock price has been found in the range of $33.62 to $35.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.36M shares, VKTX reached a trading volume of 5317714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VKTX shares is $93.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VKTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Viking Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Viking Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $102, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on VKTX stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.18.

Trading performance analysis for VKTX stock

Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.50. With this latest performance, VKTX shares gained by 48.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.72% in the past year of trading.

According to recent financial data for Viking Therapeutics Inc. ( VKTX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -19.99%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -19.33%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Viking Therapeutics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -21.55%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Viking Therapeutics Inc’s (VKTX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$4765277.78 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 25.86% and a Quick Ratio of 25.86%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Viking Therapeutics Inc posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VKTX.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]

There are presently around $68.12%, or 69.61%% of VKTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VKTX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16.54 million shares, which is approximately 14.9835%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10.1 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $535.26 million in VKTX stocks shares.