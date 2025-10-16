Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY] gain 85.55% so far this year. What now?

Uranium Royalty Corp [NASDAQ: UROY] closed the trading session at $4.75 on 2025-10-15. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.39, while the highest price level was $4.87.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 85.55 percent and weekly performance of 15.29 percent. The stock has been moved at 184.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 34.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 81.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, UROY reached to a volume of 19543647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UROY shares is $3.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UROY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Uranium Royalty Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, National Bank Financial raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2025, representing the official price target for Uranium Royalty Corp stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for UROY in the course of the last twelve months was 38.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 41.86.

UROY stock trade performance evaluation

Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.29. With this latest performance, UROY shares gained by 34.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 184.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.89% in the past year of trading.

Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY] shares currently have an operating margin of 1.13% and a Gross Margin at 14.05%. Uranium Royalty Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.84%.

Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Uranium Royalty Corp. ( UROY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -0.66%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.66%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Uranium Royalty Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.63%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Uranium Royalty Corp’s (UROY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$97142.86 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 201.73% and a Quick Ratio of 41.86%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uranium Royalty Corp posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UROY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uranium Royalty Corp go to -7.82%.

Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $29.03%, or 34.47%% of UROY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UROY stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 7.13 million shares, which is approximately 5.9002%. MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC, holding 3.13 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$7.03 million in UROY stocks shares; and MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC, currently with $$5.8 million in UROY stock with ownership which is approximately 2.1325%.