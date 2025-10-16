Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] Stock trading around $51.07 per share: What’s Next?

Upstart Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: UPST] price surged by 1.35 percent to reach at $0.68.

A sum of 5866655 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.19M shares. Upstart Holdings Inc shares reached a high of $52.54 and dropped to a low of $49.69 until finishing in the latest session at $51.07.

The one-year UPST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.18. The average equity rating for UPST stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $74.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2025, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on UPST stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.29.

UPST Stock Performance Analysis:

Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.33. With this latest performance, UPST shares dropped by -23.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.05% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Upstart Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.85% and a Gross Margin at 97.38%. Upstart Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.75%.

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Upstart Holdings Inc. ( UPST), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -0.96%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.30%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Upstart Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.28%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Upstart Holdings Inc’s (UPST) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.13%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$5322.72 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.46% and a Quick Ratio of 3.46%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

UPST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Upstart Holdings Inc posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.09. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST.

Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $71.12%, or 81.21%% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7.3 million shares, which is approximately 8.2538%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 5.66 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$133.62 million in UPST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$77.52 million in UPST stock with ownership which is approximately 3.7157%.