UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR [TIGR] moved up 2.03: Why It’s Important

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: TIGR] gained 2.03% on the last trading session, reaching $9.56 price per share at the time.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR represents 171.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.64 billion with the latest information. TIGR stock price has been found in the range of $9.5 to $9.915.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.11M shares, TIGR reached a trading volume of 5395269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR [TIGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIGR shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIGR stock is a recommendation set at 1.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2025, representing the official price target for UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.65.

Trading performance analysis for TIGR stock

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR [TIGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.60. With this latest performance, TIGR shares dropped by -11.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.99% in the past year of trading.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR [TIGR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR [TIGR] shares currently have an operating margin of 44.40% and a Gross Margin at 93.93%. UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 24.19%.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR. ( TIGR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 18.77%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.76%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 15.47%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR’s (TIGR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.23%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR. (TIGR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $98742.67 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.09% and a Quick Ratio of 1.09%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR [TIGR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.13. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TIGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR go to 31.32%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR [TIGR]

There are presently around $41.66%, or 50.07%% of TIGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIGR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1.98 million shares, which is approximately 1.1477%. D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 1.5 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$6.32 million in TIGR stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $$6.19 million in TIGR stock with ownership which is approximately 0.8519%.