Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] Stock trading around $361.15 per share: What’s Next?

Unitedhealth Group Inc [NYSE: UNH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.34% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.37%.

Over the last 12 months, UNH stock dropped by -28.61%. The one-year Unitedhealth Group Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.09. The average equity rating for UNH stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $327.08 billion, with 905.00 million shares outstanding and 903.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.74M shares, UNH stock reached a trading volume of 6497983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $357.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Unitedhealth Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2025, representing the official price target for Unitedhealth Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $400 to $325, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on UNH stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 12.94.

UNH Stock Performance Analysis:

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.37. With this latest performance, UNH shares gained by 6.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.61% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Unitedhealth Group Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of 7.27%. Unitedhealth Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 5.04%.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Unitedhealth Group Inc. ( UNH), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 23.14%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.16%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Unitedhealth Group Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 12.66%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Unitedhealth Group Inc’s (UNH) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.84%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

UNH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Unitedhealth Group Inc posted 7.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 7.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.12. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unitedhealth Group Inc go to -9.18%.

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $86.60%, or 87.32%% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83.95 million shares, which is approximately 9.1149%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 73.43 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$37.39 billion in UNH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$22.9 billion in UNH stock with ownership which is approximately 4.8834%.