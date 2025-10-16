Under Armour Inc [UA] is -41.12% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Under Armour Inc [NYSE: UA] closed the trading session at $4.64 on 2025-10-15. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.62, while the highest price level was $4.805.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -41.12 percent and weekly performance of -3.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.26M shares, UA reached to a volume of 7304622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Under Armour Inc [UA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UA shares is $5.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UA stock is a recommendation set at 2.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12.

UA stock trade performance evaluation

Under Armour Inc [UA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.53. With this latest performance, UA shares dropped by -2.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.80% in the past year of trading.

Under Armour Inc [UA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of 9.51% and a Gross Margin at 48.24%. Under Armour Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.98%.

Under Armour Inc (UA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Under Armour Inc. ( UA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 5.50%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.09%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Under Armour Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.60%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Under Armour Inc (UA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Under Armour Inc’s (UA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.89%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Under Armour Inc (UA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Under Armour Inc. (UA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $7052.08 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.53% and a Quick Ratio of 0.93%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Under Armour Inc [UA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc go to 5.94%.

Under Armour Inc [UA]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $75.76%, or 83.61%% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: BDT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 59.84 million shares, which is approximately 13.734%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19.86 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$129.7 million in UA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$110.26 million in UA stock with ownership which is approximately 3.8755%.