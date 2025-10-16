UBS lifts SSR Mining Inc [SSRM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SSR Mining Inc [NASDAQ: SSRM] traded at a high on 2025-10-15, posting a 7.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $25.41.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4979277 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SSR Mining Inc stands at 5.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.46%.

The market cap for SSRM stock reached $5.15 billion, with 202.78 million shares outstanding and 201.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, SSRM reached a trading volume of 4979277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SSR Mining Inc [SSRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSRM shares is $23.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for SSR Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2025, representing the official price target for SSR Mining Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13.50, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on SSRM stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSRM in the course of the last twelve months was 31.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has SSRM stock performed recently?

SSR Mining Inc [SSRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.08. With this latest performance, SSRM shares gained by 17.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 135.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 265.09% in the past year of trading.

SSR Mining Inc [SSRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SSR Mining Inc [SSRM] shares currently have an operating margin of 16.36% and a Gross Margin at 23.78%. SSR Mining Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 12.66%.

SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for SSR Mining Inc. ( SSRM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 5.20%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.01%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, SSR Mining Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.90%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on SSR Mining Inc’s (SSRM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.11%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $47134.29 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.39% and a Quick Ratio of 1.20%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for SSR Mining Inc [SSRM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SSR Mining Inc posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSR Mining Inc go to 121.55%.

Insider trade positions for SSR Mining Inc [SSRM]

There are presently around $71.13%, or 71.56%% of SSRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSRM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 18.73 million shares, which is approximately 9.2659%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 10.93 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$49.28 million in SSRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$43.63 million in SSRM stock with ownership which is approximately 4.7857%.