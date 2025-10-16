TJX Companies, Inc [TJX] Revenue clocked in at $57.92 billion, up 27.64% YTD: What’s Next?

TJX Companies, Inc [NYSE: TJX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.74% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.16%.

Over the last 12 months, TJX stock rose by 20.16%. The one-year TJX Companies, Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.2. The average equity rating for TJX stock is currently 1.74, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $161.55 billion, with 1.11 billion shares outstanding and 1.11 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, TJX stock reached a trading volume of 5397244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TJX Companies, Inc [TJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $154.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for TJX Companies, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Erste Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 05, 2025, representing the official price target for TJX Companies, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $155, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on TJX stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 39.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.52.

TJX Stock Performance Analysis:

TJX Companies, Inc [TJX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.16. With this latest performance, TJX shares gained by 4.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.16% in the past year of trading.

Insight into TJX Companies, Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TJX Companies, Inc [TJX] shares currently have an operating margin of 11.24% and a Gross Margin at 30.62%. TJX Companies, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 8.59%.

TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for TJX Companies, Inc. ( TJX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 59.75%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 15.68%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, TJX Companies, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 24.48%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on TJX Companies, Inc’s (TJX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.48%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $13653.85 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.17% and a Quick Ratio of 0.52%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

TJX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TJX Companies, Inc posted 1.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX Companies, Inc go to 9.45%.

TJX Companies, Inc [TJX] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $93.09%, or 93.19%% of TJX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98.23 million shares, which is approximately 8.6913%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 91.48 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$10.07 billion in TJX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$5.18 billion in TJX stock with ownership which is approximately 4.1665%.