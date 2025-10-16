Theriva Biologics Inc [TOVX] fell -44.37% so far this year. What now?

Theriva Biologics Inc [AMEX: TOVX] gained 92.09% or 0.4 points to close at $0.84 with a heavy trading volume of 193051821 shares.

It opened the trading session at $0.4412, the shares rose to $0.8632 and dropped to $0.4388, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TOVX points out that the company has recorded -38.85% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 877.18K shares, TOVX reached to a volume of 193051821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOVX shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

Trading performance analysis for TOVX stock

Theriva Biologics Inc [TOVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 87.63. With this latest performance, TOVX shares gained by 101.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.00% in the past year of trading.

Theriva Biologics Inc (TOVX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Theriva Biologics Inc. ( TOVX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -154.46%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -75.57%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Theriva Biologics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -230.07%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Theriva Biologics Inc (TOVX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Theriva Biologics Inc’s (TOVX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.27%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Theriva Biologics Inc. (TOVX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1343181.82 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.19% and a Quick Ratio of 1.19%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Theriva Biologics Inc [TOVX]

There are presently around $8.10%, or 8.11%% of TOVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOVX stocks are: MSD PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 0.6 million shares, which is approximately 3.4898%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 0.19 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$45959.0 in TOVX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$44703.0 in TOVX stock with ownership which is approximately 1.1033%.