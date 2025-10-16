Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR [TME] is 79.42% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR [NYSE: TME] closed the trading session at $22.93 on 2025-10-15. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.84, while the highest price level was $23.21.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 79.42 percent and weekly performance of -1.33 percent. The stock has been moved at 79.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.92M shares, TME reached to a volume of 5204914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR [TME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TME shares is $28.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TME stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2025, representing the official price target for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.38.

TME stock trade performance evaluation

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR [TME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.33. With this latest performance, TME shares dropped by -10.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.03% in the past year of trading.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR [TME]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR [TME] shares currently have an operating margin of 28.22% and a Gross Margin at 45.08%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 33.76%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR. ( TME), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 14.07%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 10.73%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 11.57%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s (TME) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.07%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR. (TME) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $265271.81 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.87% and a Quick Ratio of 1.87%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR [TME] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR posted 1.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR go to 22.31%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR [TME]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $67.33%, or 67.33%% of TME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TME stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31.29 million shares, which is approximately 2.0266%.