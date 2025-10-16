Springview Holdings Ltd [SPHL] moved up 19.54: Why It’s Important

Springview Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: SPHL] gained 19.54% on the last trading session, reaching $0.73 price per share at the time.

Springview Holdings Ltd represents 11.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.74 million with the latest information. SPHL stock price has been found in the range of $0.6238 to $0.7424.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, SPHL reached a trading volume of 10814913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Springview Holdings Ltd [SPHL]:

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Trading performance analysis for SPHL stock

Springview Holdings Ltd [SPHL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.67. With this latest performance, SPHL shares gained by 41.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.76% in the past year of trading.

Springview Holdings Ltd [SPHL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Springview Holdings Ltd [SPHL] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.69% and a Gross Margin at 4.91%. Springview Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.55%.

Springview Holdings Ltd (SPHL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Springview Holdings Ltd. ( SPHL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -45.38%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -21.78%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Springview Holdings Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -27.93%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Springview Holdings Ltd (SPHL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Springview Holdings Ltd’s (SPHL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.40%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Springview Holdings Ltd (SPHL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Springview Holdings Ltd. (SPHL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$19014.08 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.29% and a Quick Ratio of 3.29%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Springview Holdings Ltd [SPHL]

There are presently around $0.94%, or 7.18%% of SPHL stock, in the hands of institutional investors.