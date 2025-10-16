Sonder Holdings Inc [SOND] Stock trading around $0.92 per share: What’s Next?

Sonder Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: SOND] traded at a low on 2025-10-15, posting a -3.94 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.92.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 107352 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sonder Holdings Inc stands at 10.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.11%.

The market cap for SOND stock reached $12.25 million, with 12.76 million shares outstanding and 11.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 52.46K shares, SOND reached a trading volume of 107352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sonder Holdings Inc [SOND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOND shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOND stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Sonder Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Sonder Holdings Inc stock.

How has SOND stock performed recently?

Sonder Holdings Inc [SOND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.60. With this latest performance, SOND shares dropped by -45.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.07% in the past year of trading.

Sonder Holdings Inc [SOND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonder Holdings Inc [SOND] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.07% and a Gross Margin at 36.91%. Sonder Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.91%.

Sonder Holdings Inc (SOND) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Sonder Holdings Inc (SOND) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$190358.9 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.25% and a Quick Ratio of 0.25%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Sonder Holdings Inc [SOND]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sonder Holdings Inc posted -20.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -5.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.23. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOND.

Insider trade positions for Sonder Holdings Inc [SOND]

There are presently around $36.59%, or 43.06%% of SOND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOND stocks are: ATREIDES MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 1.01 million shares, which is approximately 9.0812%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 0.49 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.28 million in SOND stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$2.21 million in SOND stock with ownership which is approximately 4.2717%.