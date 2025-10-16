SNDL Inc [SNDL] Stock trading around $2.48 per share: What’s Next?

SNDL Inc [NASDAQ: SNDL] jumped around 0.04 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.48 at the close of the session, up 1.64%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, SNDL reached a trading volume of 3893113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SNDL Inc [SNDL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDL shares is $4.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for SNDL Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2024, representing the official price target for SNDL Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Speculative Buy rating on SNDL stock. On May 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SNDL shares from 0.60 to 0.70.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNDL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.36.

How has SNDL stock performed recently?

SNDL Inc [SNDL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.70. With this latest performance, SNDL shares dropped by -0.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.55% in the past year of trading.

SNDL Inc [SNDL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SNDL Inc [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.17% and a Gross Margin at 21.53%. SNDL Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.38%.

SNDL Inc (SNDL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for SNDL Inc. ( SNDL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -8.30%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -6.95%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, SNDL Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -7.96%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

SNDL Inc (SNDL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on SNDL Inc’s (SNDL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.14%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, SNDL Inc. (SNDL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$27016.13 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 5.03% and a Quick Ratio of 3.36%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for SNDL Inc [SNDL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SNDL Inc posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNDL.

Insider trade positions for SNDL Inc [SNDL]

There are presently around $16.52%, or 17.27%% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 6.2 million shares, which is approximately 2.3497%. CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, holding 4.71 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$8.94 million in SNDL stocks shares; and CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, currently with $$5.16 million in SNDL stock with ownership which is approximately 1.0295%.