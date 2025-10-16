SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc [SLS] moved up 6.34: Why It’s Important

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc [NASDAQ: SLS] gained 6.34% on the last trading session, reaching $2.18 price per share at the time.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc represents 105.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $229.55 million with the latest information. SLS stock price has been found in the range of $2.08 to $2.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, SLS reached a trading volume of 7558611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc [SLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLS shares is $6.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2018, representing the official price target for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on SLS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

Trading performance analysis for SLS stock

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc [SLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.95. With this latest performance, SLS shares gained by 30.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.62% in the past year of trading.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. ( SLS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -180.71%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -110.74%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -99.82%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc’s (SLS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.03%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1750666.67 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.91% and a Quick Ratio of 4.91%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc [SLS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc go to 20.63%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc [SLS]

There are presently around $25.55%, or 25.63%% of SLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.79 million shares, which is approximately 3.9862%. SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 1.64 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.95 million in SLS stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $$1.76 million in SLS stock with ownership which is approximately 3.3005%.