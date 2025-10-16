Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX] Stock trading around $219.38 per share: What’s Next?

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [NASDAQ: STX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.66% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.22%.

Over the last 12 months, STX stock rose by 154.18%. The one-year Seagate Technology Holdings Plc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.22. The average equity rating for STX stock is currently 1.88, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $46.72 billion, with 212.67 million shares outstanding and 212.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, STX stock reached a trading volume of 6190736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STX shares is $218.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STX stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on STX stock. On July 30, 2025, analysts increased their price target for STX shares from 135 to 175.

Price to Free Cash Flow for STX in the course of the last twelve months was 57.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

STX Stock Performance Analysis:

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.22. With this latest performance, STX shares gained by 3.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 204.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 154.18% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Seagate Technology Holdings Plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.05% and a Gross Margin at 35.18%. Seagate Technology Holdings Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.15%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc. (STX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $49000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.38% and a Quick Ratio of 0.84%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

STX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc posted 1.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.12. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc go to 25.96%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $95.76%, or 96.08%% of STX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25.2 million shares, which is approximately 12.0002%. JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 23.05 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.38 billion in STX stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $$1.67 billion in STX stock with ownership which is approximately 7.7226%.