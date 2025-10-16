Sea Ltd ADR [SE] gain 64.59% so far this year. What now?

Sea Ltd ADR [NYSE: SE] price plunged by -9.56 percent to reach at -$17.27.

A sum of 9161820 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.03M shares. Sea Ltd ADR shares reached a high of $184.96 and dropped to a low of $162.02 until finishing in the latest session at $163.42.

The one-year SE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.11. The average equity rating for SE stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sea Ltd ADR [SE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $204.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Arete have made an estimate for Sea Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2025, representing the official price target for Sea Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on SE stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.02.

SE Stock Performance Analysis:

Sea Ltd ADR [SE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.19. With this latest performance, SE shares dropped by -13.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.02% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Sea Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sea Ltd ADR [SE] shares currently have an operating margin of 6.67% and a Gross Margin at 44.96%. Sea Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 6.17%.

Sea Ltd ADR (SE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Sea Ltd ADR. ( SE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 14.48%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.32%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Sea Ltd ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 9.83%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Sea Ltd ADR (SE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Sea Ltd ADR’s (SE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.43%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Sea Ltd ADR. (SE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $14869.89 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.55% and a Quick Ratio of 1.54%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

SE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sea Ltd ADR posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.2. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sea Ltd ADR go to 53.01%.

Sea Ltd ADR [SE] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $69.41%, or 94.58%% of SE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 34.27 million shares, which is approximately 5.9666%.