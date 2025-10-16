Sadot Group Inc [SDOT] moved up 48.75: Why It’s Important

Sadot Group Inc [NASDAQ: SDOT] gained 48.75% or 2.53 points to close at $7.72 with a heavy trading volume of 20192497 shares.

It opened the trading session at $10.935, the shares rose to $13.02 and dropped to $7.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SDOT points out that the company has recorded -58.94% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 133.70K shares, SDOT reached to a volume of 20192497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sadot Group Inc [SDOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SDOT shares is $150.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SDOT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

Trading performance analysis for SDOT stock

Sadot Group Inc [SDOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.62. With this latest performance, SDOT shares dropped by -1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.63% in the past year of trading.

Sadot Group Inc [SDOT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sadot Group Inc [SDOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.72% and a Gross Margin at 0.82%. Sadot Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 0.48%.

Sadot Group Inc (SDOT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Sadot Group Inc. ( SDOT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 17.52%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.41%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Sadot Group Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 9.70%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Sadot Group Inc (SDOT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Sadot Group Inc’s (SDOT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.35%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Sadot Group Inc [SDOT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sadot Group Inc posted 2.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.7. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SDOT.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sadot Group Inc [SDOT]

There are presently around $7.79%, or 9.50%% of SDOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SDOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 0.88 million shares, which is approximately 1.8833%. GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 0.48 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.18 million in SDOT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$55156.0 in SDOT stock with ownership which is approximately 0.3079%.