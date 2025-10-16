Sabre Corp [SABR] Revenue clocked in at $2.94 billion, down -46.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Sabre Corp [NASDAQ: SABR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.56% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%.

Over the last 12 months, SABR stock dropped by -50.41%. The one-year Sabre Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.12. The average equity rating for SABR stock is currently 2.43, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $714.08 million, with 394.50 million shares outstanding and 365.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.88M shares, SABR stock reached a trading volume of 6096188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sabre Corp [SABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $2.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rothschild & Co Redburn have made an estimate for Sabre Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2025, representing the official price target for Sabre Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on SABR stock. On March 04, 2025, analysts increased their price target for SABR shares from 4.50 to 6.10.

SABR Stock Performance Analysis:

Sabre Corp [SABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, SABR shares dropped by -2.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.41% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Sabre Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabre Corp [SABR] shares currently have an operating margin of 11.96% and a Gross Margin at 55.99%. Sabre Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.18%.

Sabre Corp (SABR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Sabre Corp (SABR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Sabre Corp. (SABR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$57340.48 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.01% and a Quick Ratio of 1.01%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

SABR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sabre Corp posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SABR.

Sabre Corp [SABR] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $95.62%, or 98.80%% of SABR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 57.22 million shares, which is approximately 14.9193%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41.51 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$110.84 million in SABR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$89.05 million in SABR stock with ownership which is approximately 8.6971%.