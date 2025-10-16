Sable Offshore Corp [SOC] is -31.14% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sable Offshore Corp [NYSE: SOC] traded at a low on 2025-10-15, posting a -20.12 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.13.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16618316 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sable Offshore Corp stands at 9.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.10%.

The market cap for SOC stock reached $1.41 billion, with 99.48 million shares outstanding and 76.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, SOC reached a trading volume of 16618316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sable Offshore Corp [SOC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOC shares is $37.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Sable Offshore Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pickering Energy Partners raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Sable Offshore Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Johnson Rice analysts kept a Buy rating on SOC stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84.

How has SOC stock performed recently?

Sable Offshore Corp [SOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.10. With this latest performance, SOC shares dropped by -37.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.30% in the past year of trading.

Sable Offshore Corp (SOC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Sable Offshore Corp. ( SOC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -179.45%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -33.81%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Sable Offshore Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -114.30%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Sable Offshore Corp (SOC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Sable Offshore Corp’s (SOC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.96%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Sable Offshore Corp. (SOC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$3163664.6 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.29% and a Quick Ratio of 0.27%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for Sable Offshore Corp [SOC]

There are presently around $57.86%, or 74.06%% of SOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9.02 million shares, which is approximately 14.9999%. PILGRIM GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 8.0 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$120.56 million in SOC stocks shares; and PILGRIM GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $$55.27 million in SOC stock with ownership which is approximately 6.0955%.