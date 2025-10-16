Realty Income Corp [O] moved up 1.05: Why It’s Important

Realty Income Corp [NYSE: O] price surged by 1.05 percent to reach at $0.62.

A sum of 5072256 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.22M shares. Realty Income Corp shares reached a high of $59.545 and dropped to a low of $58.61 until finishing in the latest session at $59.46.

The one-year O stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.68. The average equity rating for O stock is currently 2.54, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Realty Income Corp [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $62.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Realty Income Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2025, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corp stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 15.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.24.

O Stock Performance Analysis:

Realty Income Corp [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, O shares dropped by -0.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.33% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Realty Income Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corp [O] shares currently have an operating margin of 45.61% and a Gross Margin at 47.68%. Realty Income Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.57%.

Realty Income Corp (O) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Realty Income Corp. ( O), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 2.35%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.31%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Realty Income Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.32%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Realty Income Corp (O) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Realty Income Corp’s (O) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.78%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Realty Income Corp. (O) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $1940448.72 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.24% and a Quick Ratio of 2.24%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

O Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Realty Income Corp posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corp go to 17.97%.

Realty Income Corp [O] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $79.38%, or 79.46%% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 138.47 million shares, which is approximately 15.91%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 83.29 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.4 billion in O stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$3.37 billion in O stock with ownership which is approximately 7.3331%.