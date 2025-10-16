Progressive Corp [PGR] Stock trading around $226.5 per share: What’s Next?

Progressive Corp [NYSE: PGR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.78% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.81%.

Over the last 12 months, PGR stock dropped by -3.69%. The one-year Progressive Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.23. The average equity rating for PGR stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $132.78 billion, with 586.40 million shares outstanding and 584.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, PGR stock reached a trading volume of 11527039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Progressive Corp [PGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGR shares is $277.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Progressive Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2025, representing the official price target for Progressive Corp stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.06.

PGR Stock Performance Analysis:

Progressive Corp [PGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.81. With this latest performance, PGR shares dropped by -7.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.69% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Progressive Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Progressive Corp [PGR] shares currently have an operating margin of 16.28%. Progressive Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 12.66%.

Progressive Corp (PGR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Progressive Corp. ( PGR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 37.29%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 10.24%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Progressive Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 26.41%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Progressive Corp (PGR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Progressive Corp’s (PGR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.21%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

PGR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Progressive Corp posted 4.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.52. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Progressive Corp go to 5.47%.

Progressive Corp [PGR] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $87.86%, or 88.09%% of PGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52.22 million shares, which is approximately 8.9201%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 48.46 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$10.07 billion in PGR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$5.06 billion in PGR stock with ownership which is approximately 4.1627%.