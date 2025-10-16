PPL Corp [PPL] stock Initiated by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $43

PPL Corp [NYSE: PPL] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $38.22 during the day while it closed the day at $37.97.

PPL Corp stock has also gained 1.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PPL stock has inclined by 6.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.35% and gained 19.74% year-on date.

The market cap for PPL stock reached $28.08 billion, with 739.31 million shares outstanding and 738.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.02M shares, PPL reached a trading volume of 5476541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PPL Corp [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $40.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for PPL Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2024, representing the official price target for PPL Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on PPL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

PPL stock trade performance evaluation

PPL Corp [PPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.82. With this latest performance, PPL shares gained by 6.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.97% in the past year of trading.

PPL Corp [PPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corp [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.68% and a Gross Margin at 26.30%. PPL Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 11.20%.

PPL Corp (PPL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for PPL Corp. ( PPL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 6.96%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.40%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, PPL Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.33%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

PPL Corp (PPL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on PPL Corp’s (PPL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.25%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

PPL Corp (PPL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, PPL Corp. (PPL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $148203.82 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.59% and a Quick Ratio of 0.49%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PPL Corp [PPL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PPL Corp posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL Corp go to 7.75%.

PPL Corp [PPL]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $83.94%, or 84.03%% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93.25 million shares, which is approximately 12.6395%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 58.69 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 billion in PPL stocks shares.