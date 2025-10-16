Perpetua Resources Corp [PPTA] is 189.78% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Perpetua Resources Corp [NASDAQ: PPTA] surged by $0.31 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $31.6524 during the day while it closed the day at $27.5.

Perpetua Resources Corp stock has also gained 12.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PPTA stock has inclined by 73.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 107.39% and gained 189.78% year-on date.

The market cap for PPTA stock reached $2.96 billion, with 107.57 million shares outstanding and 106.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, PPTA reached a trading volume of 6669832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Perpetua Resources Corp [PPTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPTA shares is $28.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPTA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Perpetua Resources Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2025, representing the official price target for Perpetua Resources Corp stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.95.

PPTA stock trade performance evaluation

Perpetua Resources Corp [PPTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.98. With this latest performance, PPTA shares gained by 62.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 157.73% in the past year of trading.

Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Perpetua Resources Corp. ( PPTA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -7.64%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -7.41%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Perpetua Resources Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -4.33%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Perpetua Resources Corp’s (PPTA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$613888.89 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 71.11% and a Quick Ratio of 71.11%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Perpetua Resources Corp [PPTA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Perpetua Resources Corp posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Perpetua Resources Corp go to -2.47%.

Perpetua Resources Corp [PPTA]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $78.66%, or 79.00%% of PPTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPTA stocks are: PAULSON & CO. INC. with ownership of 24.77 million shares, which is approximately 38.3969%. KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, holding 5.06 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$26.33 million in PPTA stocks shares; and KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $$24.19 million in PPTA stock with ownership which is approximately 7.2333%.