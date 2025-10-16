Palisade Bio Inc [PALI] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -49.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Palisade Bio Inc [NASDAQ: PALI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.49% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.50%.

Over the last 12 months, PALI stock rose by 4.85%. The one-year Palisade Bio Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.38. The average equity rating for PALI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $211.69 million, with 122.36 million shares outstanding and 122.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.56M shares, PALI stock reached a trading volume of 5689838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Palisade Bio Inc [PALI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PALI shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PALI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

PALI Stock Performance Analysis:

Palisade Bio Inc [PALI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.50. With this latest performance, PALI shares gained by 187.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 156.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.85% in the past year of trading.

Palisade Bio Inc (PALI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Palisade Bio Inc. ( PALI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -188.48%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -121.25%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Palisade Bio Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -452.10%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Palisade Bio Inc (PALI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Palisade Bio Inc’s (PALI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.13%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1481250.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.55% and a Quick Ratio of 1.55%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

PALI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PALI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palisade Bio Inc go to 51.67%.

Palisade Bio Inc [PALI] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 46.46% of PALI stock in the hands of institutional investors.