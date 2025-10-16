On Holding AG [ONON] fell -17.12% so far this year. What now?

On Holding AG [NYSE: ONON] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.75% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.00%.

Over the last 12 months, ONON stock dropped by -24.34%. The one-year On Holding AG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.65. The average equity rating for ONON stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.53 billion, with 293.05 million shares outstanding and 224.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.06M shares, ONON stock reached a trading volume of 6456612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on On Holding AG [ONON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONON shares is $65.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONON stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for On Holding AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2025, representing the official price target for On Holding AG stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $67 to $65, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on ONON stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for ONON in the course of the last twelve months was 34.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

ONON Stock Performance Analysis:

On Holding AG [ONON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.00. With this latest performance, ONON shares dropped by -3.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.34% in the past year of trading.

Insight into On Holding AG Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and On Holding AG [ONON] shares currently have an operating margin of 10.90% and a Gross Margin at 61.02%. On Holding AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.80%.

On Holding AG (ONON) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for On Holding AG. ( ONON), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.66%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.51%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, On Holding AG’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.58%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

On Holding AG (ONON) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on On Holding AG’s (ONON) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.39%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, On Holding AG. (ONON) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $46367.55 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.53% and a Quick Ratio of 2.00%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

ONON Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, On Holding AG posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for On Holding AG go to 19.85%.

On Holding AG [ONON] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $67.38%, or 86.39%% of ONON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONON stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 28.42 million shares, which is approximately 8.6835%. MORGAN STANLEY, holding 19.64 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$761.89 million in ONON stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $$433.6 million in ONON stock with ownership which is approximately 3.4143%.