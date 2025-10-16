Novavax, Inc [NVAX] Revenue clocked in at $1.08 billion, down -28.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Novavax, Inc [NASDAQ: NVAX] closed the trading session at $8.91 on 2025-10-15. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.85, while the highest price level was $9.34.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.89 percent and weekly performance of 0.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 39.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.29M shares, NVAX reached to a volume of 5792615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Novavax, Inc [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $13.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Novavax, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2025, representing the official price target for Novavax, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Citigroup analysts kept a Sell rating on NVAX stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84.

NVAX stock trade performance evaluation

Novavax, Inc [NVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, NVAX shares gained by 4.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.82% in the past year of trading.

Novavax, Inc [NVAX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax, Inc [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of 33.96% and a Gross Margin at 87.10%. Novavax, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 39.20%.

Novavax, Inc (NVAX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Novavax, Inc (NVAX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Novavax, Inc’s (NVAX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 6.07%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Novavax, Inc (NVAX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $444138.66 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.36% and a Quick Ratio of 2.34%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Novavax, Inc [NVAX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Novavax, Inc posted -0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax, Inc go to 46.55%.

Novavax, Inc [NVAX]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $58.53%, or 64.14%% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14.08 million shares, which is approximately 9.4861%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 11.85 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$149.98 million in NVAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$122.32 million in NVAX stock with ownership which is approximately 6.5118%.