National Bank Financial lifts Taseko Mines Ltd [TGB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Taseko Mines Ltd [AMEX: TGB] price plunged by -1.59 percent to reach at -$0.07.

A sum of 5737083 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.33M shares. Taseko Mines Ltd shares reached a high of $4.54 and dropped to a low of $4.2141 until finishing in the latest session at $4.32.

The one-year TGB stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.65. The average equity rating for TGB stock is currently 1.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGB shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGB stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Taseko Mines Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2024, representing the official price target for Taseko Mines Ltd stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

TGB Stock Performance Analysis:

Taseko Mines Ltd [TGB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.04. With this latest performance, TGB shares gained by 18.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.68% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Taseko Mines Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taseko Mines Ltd [TGB] shares currently have an operating margin of 7.74% and a Gross Margin at 11.96%. Taseko Mines Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.67%.

Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Taseko Mines Ltd. ( TGB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -5.19%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -1.25%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Taseko Mines Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -1.95%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Taseko Mines Ltd’s (TGB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.48%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

TGB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Taseko Mines Ltd posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taseko Mines Ltd go to 56.62%.

Taseko Mines Ltd [TGB] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $36.36%, or 37.21%% of TGB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGB stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 10.01 million shares, which is approximately 3.6552%. TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 7.51 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$18.4 million in TGB stocks shares; and TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $$17.74 million in TGB stock with ownership which is approximately 2.6294%.