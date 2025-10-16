MoonLake Immunotherapeutics [MLTX] moved down -2.47: Why It’s Important

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics [NASDAQ: MLTX] closed the trading session at $9.89 on 2025-10-15. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.48, while the highest price level was $10.25.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -79.79 percent and weekly performance of 8.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -73.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -81.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -81.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, MLTX reached to a volume of 5923779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MoonLake Immunotherapeutics [MLTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLTX shares is $18.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2025, representing the official price target for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Underperform rating on MLTX stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.62.

MLTX stock trade performance evaluation

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics [MLTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.68. With this latest performance, MLTX shares dropped by -81.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.74% in the past year of trading.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics. ( MLTX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -40.29%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -35.06%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -41.16%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’s (MLTX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.21%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics. (MLTX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1761600.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 16.65% and a Quick Ratio of 16.65%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics [MLTX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.11. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics go to -21.54%.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics [MLTX]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $84.44%, or 94.92%% of MLTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLTX stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 21.75 million shares, which is approximately 34.7258%. CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 8.49 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$373.49 million in MLTX stocks shares; and CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $$160.23 million in MLTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8176%.