Mizuho slashes price target on EBay Inc [EBAY] – find out why.

EBay Inc [NASDAQ: EBAY] plunged by -$0.19 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $93.38 during the day while it closed the day at $90.87.

EBay Inc stock has also loss -1.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EBAY stock has inclined by 18.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 38.73% and gained 37.00% year-on date.

The market cap for EBAY stock reached $41.53 billion, with 459.00 million shares outstanding and 455.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.98M shares, EBAY reached a trading volume of 5588602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EBay Inc [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $90.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for EBay Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2025, representing the official price target for EBay Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $91, while Arete analysts kept a Neutral rating on EBAY stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 25.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

EBAY stock trade performance evaluation

EBay Inc [EBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.31. With this latest performance, EBAY shares gained by 2.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.68% in the past year of trading.

EBay Inc [EBAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EBay Inc [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of 22.62% and a Gross Margin at 71.78%. EBay Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 20.78%.

EBay Inc (EBAY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for EBay Inc. ( EBAY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 42.63%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 11.42%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, EBay Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 21.76%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

EBay Inc (EBAY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on EBay Inc’s (EBAY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.51%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

EBay Inc (EBAY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, EBay Inc. (EBAY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $189565.22 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.00% and a Quick Ratio of 1.00%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EBay Inc [EBAY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EBay Inc posted 1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBay Inc go to 10.22%.

EBay Inc [EBAY]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 97.22%, or 97.46% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62.08 million shares, which is approximately 12.34% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 38.51 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.07 billion in EBAY stocks shares.