Microvision Inc [MVIS] Stock trading around $1.39 per share: What’s Next?

Microvision Inc [NASDAQ: MVIS] traded at a high on 2025-10-15, posting a 1.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.39.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10569536 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Microvision Inc stands at 8.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.22%.

The market cap for MVIS stock reached $418.34 million, with 300.96 million shares outstanding and 296.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.44M shares, MVIS reached a trading volume of 10569536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Microvision Inc [MVIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MVIS shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MVIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

D. Boral Capital have made an estimate for Microvision Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Microvision Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on MVIS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

How has MVIS stock performed recently?

Microvision Inc [MVIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.46. With this latest performance, MVIS shares gained by 21.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.11% in the past year of trading.

Microvision Inc [MVIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microvision Inc [MVIS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2383.01% and a Gross Margin at -374.73%. Microvision Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3470.59%.

Microvision Inc (MVIS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Microvision Inc. ( MVIS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -115.11%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -73.50%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Microvision Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -97.14%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Microvision Inc (MVIS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Microvision Inc’s (MVIS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.66%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Microvision Inc. (MVIS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$484756.76 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.41% and a Quick Ratio of 2.27%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Microvision Inc [MVIS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Microvision Inc posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MVIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microvision Inc go to 31.17%.

Insider trade positions for Microvision Inc [MVIS]

There are presently around 28.59% of MVIS stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MVIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15.3 million shares, which is approximately 7.33%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14.81 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.7 million in MVIS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.36 million in MVIS stock with ownership which is approximately 2.42%.