Melius lifts Conoco Phillips [COP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Conoco Phillips [NYSE: COP] plunged by -$0.43 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $88.99 during the day while it closed the day at $87.74.

Conoco Phillips stock has also loss -6.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COP stock has declined by -5.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.36% and lost -20.59% year-on date.

The market cap for COP stock reached $109.58 billion, with 1.25 billion shares outstanding and 1.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.44M shares, COP reached a trading volume of 6035403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Conoco Phillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $116.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Melius have made an estimate for Conoco Phillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2025, representing the official price target for Conoco Phillips stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $157 to $124, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on COP stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 15.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

COP stock trade performance evaluation

Conoco Phillips [COP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.41. With this latest performance, COP shares dropped by -7.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.53% in the past year of trading.

Conoco Phillips [COP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conoco Phillips [COP] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.98% and a Gross Margin at 27.83%. Conoco Phillips’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 15.88%.

Conoco Phillips (COP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Conoco Phillips. ( COP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 15.88%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 8.38%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Conoco Phillips’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 10.32%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Conoco Phillips (COP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Conoco Phillips’s (COP) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.36%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Conoco Phillips. (COP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $776271.19 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.27% and a Quick Ratio of 1.10%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Conoco Phillips [COP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Conoco Phillips posted 1.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.14. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conoco Phillips go to 2.76%.

Conoco Phillips [COP]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $83.96%, or 84.04%% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 108.92 million shares, which is approximately 9.3238%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 96.95 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$11.09 billion in COP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$6.44 billion in COP stock with ownership which is approximately 4.8165%.