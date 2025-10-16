Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO] Stock trading around $8.16 per share: What’s Next?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: MLCO] gained 4.88% or 0.38 points to close at $8.16 with a heavy trading volume of 5679650 shares.

It opened the trading session at $7.76, the shares rose to $8.37 and dropped to $7.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MLCO points out that the company has recorded 65.18% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, MLCO reached to a volume of 5679650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLCO shares is $10.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2025, representing the official price target for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.60, while UBS analysts kept a Sell rating on MLCO stock.

Trading performance analysis for MLCO stock

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.63. With this latest performance, MLCO shares dropped by -15.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.93% in the past year of trading.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO] shares currently have an operating margin of 11.59% and a Gross Margin at 26.30%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.15%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR. (MLCO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $2609.25 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.16% and a Quick Ratio of 1.13%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR go to 118.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO]

There are presently around $33.73%, or 33.73%% of MLCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLCO stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 31.12 million shares, which is approximately 2.357%. ARGA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 29.47 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$219.83 million in MLCO stocks shares; and ARGA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $$130.56 million in MLCO stock with ownership which is approximately 1.3254%.